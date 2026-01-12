Owen Cooper wins Golden Globe for Adolescence: What is his net worth?

At the tender age of 16 years old, Owen Cooper from the United Kingdom has accomplished more than most stars could hope to achieve in an entire lifetime. After an incredible weekend during the 83rd Golden Globes award ceremony, where he won the award for the youngest supporting actor in television history, Owen has officially moved from being a Warrington drama student to the world "award machine."

What is Owen Cooper’s net worth?

However, due to the boy wonder’s swift success, industry insiders have already shifted their focus to the teen’s financial potential in the future. Although Netflix never usually breaks down the amount earned by its stars in exact figures, industry insiders have revealed that top-billed cast members of a major limited series may be capable of earning anything between 20,000 and 50,000 dollars in each episode. For a series consisting of four episodes in Adolescence, Owen has earned quite.

Estimated net worth of Owen is pegged between $5,00,000 and $7,50,000. But given Owen's age, a significant part of this is secured under Coogan Accounts to ensure that the money is not accessed until he is an adult.