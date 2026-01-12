Mahhi Vij slams trolls for insensitive remarks, dating rumours

She said, “So, everyone told me not to address this, avoid, and people who know about these things, they are feeling ridiculous about what the media is doing. Just because we have taken divorce with a lot of respect for each other, I don't think you guys are able to digest it. You guys want controversy, you guys want filth. How did this happen? So, Nadeem, who is my best friend and will always be my best friend. I have been posing for him for 6 years. And Tara has been calling him Abba for 6 years. It was a joint decision between me and Jai that she will call him Abba. You have made the word Abba so disgusting. A person is going through something. You guys are not afraid of karma. You can stoop to any level of filth, shame on you, spit on you people.”

She further mentioned, “I literally spit on you people that you are writing such s***** stuff about me and Nadeem who is a Godfather in just not my life. But there are so many people who respect him so much. And you can go to such a bad level about someone. Don't you say, ‘I love you to your best friends?’. Don't you say, ‘I love you to your brother?’. Don't you say, ‘I love you to your sister?’. Or the comments I am reading. Half of them are fake followers. So I don't know who is doing all this and trying to spoil this thing. I will not let you do that. I will not f****** let you do that. You people are s***. Shame on you.”