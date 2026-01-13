Aamir Khan ousted by ‘clone’ in viral promo for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

There’s a new poster child for marketing mischief, and it’s no one other than the man himself, Aamir Khan. The superstar has made a comeback to the world of promotions with a ridiculously self-aware, laugh-out-loud commercial for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, in which he’s unceremoniously asked to leave a building by security. The catch? He may not even be the real Aamir Khan.
The video starts in disarray with Aamir being physically dragged out, leaving the audience in the dark about what transpired. This mystery is resolved in the first flashback, and enter Sunil Grover, acting like the superstar himself. His imitation of the superstar is uncannily accurate and comical, with the aim of being ridiculously like the superstar. In this form, the 'fake' Aamir foresees the movie’s success in the presence of the movie’s director and lead, Vir Das.
Vir first catches a whiff of something fishy, but his scepticism is short lived as the imposter sweetens the pot with a lucrative bonus check. As Vir falls prey to his ambition, logic leaves the room. When the real Aamir walks in to expose the con, the tables turn. Instead of backing the truth, both Vir and Sunil’s character flip sides. In a perfectly timed gag, Vir even declares the fake Aamir to be the true producer.
Aamir is stunned and angry and calls security to get the imposter thrown out. But nothing ever goes as planned in a comedy. Sunil pays the security men to walk the real Aamir Khan out of the building.
The video is quintessential Aamir Khan promotion: back at himself in the most entertaining way possible while packaged in a shareable dose. Scheduled for release on January 16, 2026, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is the debut directional effort of Vir Das. Added to its promotional potency is the long-awaited comeback of Imran Khan, who also appears in the video in an ‘item number’ alongside an impressive cast of Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar and Sharib Hashmi. The Delhi Belly team is back together, and this spy-comedy is already the buzz in town.