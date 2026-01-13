Aamir Khan ousted by ‘clone’ in viral promo for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Vir first catches a whiff of something fishy, but his scepticism is short lived as the imposter sweetens the pot with a lucrative bonus check. As Vir falls prey to his ambition, logic leaves the room. When the real Aamir walks in to expose the con, the tables turn. Instead of backing the truth, both Vir and Sunil’s character flip sides. In a perfectly timed gag, Vir even declares the fake Aamir to be the true producer.

Aamir is stunned and angry and calls security to get the imposter thrown out. But nothing ever goes as planned in a comedy. Sunil pays the security men to walk the real Aamir Khan out of the building.

The video is quintessential Aamir Khan promotion: back at himself in the most entertaining way possible while packaged in a shareable dose. Scheduled for release on January 16, 2026, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is the debut directional effort of Vir Das. Added to its promotional potency is the long-awaited comeback of Imran Khan, who also appears in the video in an ‘item number’ alongside an impressive cast of Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar and Sharib Hashmi. The Delhi Belly team is back together, and this spy-comedy is already the buzz in town.