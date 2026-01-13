England cricketer Will Jacks gets engaged to childhood sweetheart Ana Brumwell

Ana Brumwell is reportedly a 24-year old graduate from the University of Bristol where she studied Biomedical Sciences. She has been dating the 27-year-old cricketer since both of them were teenagers. Now, after roughly 10 years of dating, they are engaged to be married.

The couple have never shied away from showing their deep love for each other. Ana is often seen at Wills' cricket matches and the two also have a travel bug that they frequently satisfy.

The news of their engagement made their fans and well-wishers happy who shared their wishes in the comment section under the post. "Congratulations guys!!", wrote cricketer Jordan Cox. "Congratulations legend so happy for you", read another comment. Another fan wrote, "Forget catching Smudge in Brisbane - THIS is your best catch Down Under! Congratulations to you both!", as several others congratulated the newly engaged couple.

Will Jacks has increasingly become an important player for his country, England and fans are excited to see what lies ahead for him, both professionally and personally.