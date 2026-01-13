Hema Malini opens up on life after Dharmendra: I can’t imagine my life without him

Contemplations of the last days

The Dream Girl also spoke about the suddenness of his exit. He had returned home after various visits to the hospital, and the family thought that he had more time. "I felt he would be around for one or two more years, definitely," she said. This is because every time he went to the hospital, he always came back strong and smiling.

At this point in tribute to the character that he was, she continued, “He had the best of life. Whatever he wanted, he possessed. Such a sweet person he was.”

Family ties

Responding to long-standing questions regarding her association with Dharmendra’s two sons, Sunny Deol, as well as Bobby Deol, Malini was very blunt. "The association has been nice and cordial," she rubbished any further talk, adding that she has already begun consulting Sunny Deol for a museum that would be a tribute to the massive legacy left behind by his late father. For now, the healing process is on-going. Malini confessed that she has not been able to watch Dharmendra’s last film, Ikkis released last December as a homage to him after his demise. "I can’t see it now, it will be too overwhelming," she said. "Maybe I will watch it later when the wounds start healing."