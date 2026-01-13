Kriti Sanon breaks tradition at sister’s wedding by carrying phoolon ki chadar

Actress Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben have recently gotten married in some of the most breathtaking ceremonies in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple has been in a relationship for quite some time now and has celebrated this new chapter of their life in a three-day bash.

Here’s a glimpse from Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben’s wedding

Although the marital bliss was dotted with celebrities from the world of cinema, it is the moment between the brothers and sisters that has dominated the limelight. Going against the conventional norms of masculinity and femininity, Nupur’s senior sister, Kriti Sanon, stepped into the role that would otherwise belong to the brothers of the bride. There were pictures posted on Instagram by the Mimi actress with her brothers accompanying Nupur and the romantic Stebin under the phoolon ki chadar, which is the flower canopy.

Wedding celebrations were held on January 11. Stebin’s and Nupur’s wedding was a celebration of his Malayali Christian background and Nupur’s Punjabi upbringing. The first event of the wedding day was the fairytale white wedding at which the couple tied the knot in a peaceful morning. Nupur shared her joy on social media, captioning her bridal portraits with, "I did. I do. I will always & forever."