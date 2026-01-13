Kriti Sanon breaks tradition at sister’s wedding by carrying phoolon ki chadar

Actress Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben have recently gotten married in some of the most breathtaking ceremonies in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple has been in a relationship for quite some time now and has celebrated this new chapter of their life in a three-day bash.
Although the marital bliss was dotted with celebrities from the world of cinema, it is the moment between the brothers and sisters that has dominated the limelight. Going against the conventional norms of masculinity and femininity, Nupur’s senior sister, Kriti Sanon, stepped into the role that would otherwise belong to the brothers of the bride. There were pictures posted on Instagram by the Mimi actress with her brothers accompanying Nupur and the romantic Stebin under the phoolon ki chadar, which is the flower canopy.
Wedding celebrations were held on January 11. Stebin’s and Nupur’s wedding was a celebration of his Malayali Christian background and Nupur’s Punjabi upbringing. The first event of the wedding day was the fairytale white wedding at which the couple tied the knot in a peaceful morning. Nupur shared her joy on social media, captioning her bridal portraits with, "I did. I do. I will always & forever."
As evening fell, the festivities segued into a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. New photos shared feature the bride and groom beaming as they take the pheras and share a garland. For one heartwarming frame, Kriti stands right behind her sibling, looking on with pride and joy as Stebin applies vermillion to Nupur’s forehead.
Taking to Instagram to share the good news, the couple wrote, "Tu mere kal da sukoon, tey aaj da shuker," or loosely translated in English, "You are my peace for tomorrow and my gratitude for today". The post immediately started receiving love from the industry with Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, and Manish Malhotra leading the celebrations in the comments.
The Udaipur guest list included a galaxy of celebrities such as Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma and power couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, among others. After the dual wedding ceremonies in Rajasthan, the newlyweds will reportedly host a gala reception for the film fraternity in Mumbai this Tuesday.