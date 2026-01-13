What is the 3-3-3 Korean brushing method?

The popularity of Korean culture has surpassed the boundaries of skincare, cuisine, fashion and dramas and has influenced the everyday habits of people worldwide. One of these practices that have been in the spotlight recently is the 3-3-3 Korean brushing method. It's an organised oral practice of maintaining oral health where people are supposed to brush their teeth three times a day and three minutes after every meal and for three minutes at a time. The concept of the Korean 3-3-3 brushing is neither a craze nor a part of the Korean culture but is more of a deeply embedded practice in the health habits of Koreans. It is meant for the prevention of oral diseases.

3-3-3 Korean brushing method, a science-backed formula to maintain your oral hygiene

A large-scale study was conducted from 2012 to 2014 by the Division of Chronic Disease Surveillance in Cheongju, under the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ministry of Health and Welfare. Using data from the Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, researchers analyzed a sample of 14,527 adults aged 19 and above. Trained health workers conducted home-based examinations with standardised protocols.