The popularity of Korean culture has surpassed the boundaries of skincare, cuisine, fashion and dramas and has influenced the everyday habits of people worldwide. One of these practices that have been in the spotlight recently is the 3-3-3 Korean brushing method. It's an organised oral practice of maintaining oral health where people are supposed to brush their teeth three times a day and three minutes after every meal and for three minutes at a time. The concept of the Korean 3-3-3 brushing is neither a craze nor a part of the Korean culture but is more of a deeply embedded practice in the health habits of Koreans. It is meant for the prevention of oral diseases.
A large-scale study was conducted from 2012 to 2014 by the Division of Chronic Disease Surveillance in Cheongju, under the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ministry of Health and Welfare. Using data from the Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, researchers analyzed a sample of 14,527 adults aged 19 and above. Trained health workers conducted home-based examinations with standardised protocols.
The results revealed a substantial decrease in the rate of periodontal diseases when brushed after lunch and at bedtime. Brushing the teeth after dinner helped reduce severe cases of the disease. The use of oral floss and electric toothbrushes resulted in even better results. This highlights the importance of brushing posture. Although there have been many reports of enamel erosion, thrice-daily brushing is not excessive. As far as the American Dental Association recommends, it is best to brush the teeth after meals.
The key to this practice is the immediate removal of plaque. Bacteria and food particles accumulate on the teeth within minutes after meals and are especially after consumption of sugary substances or strong-tasting foods, such as garlic-based dishes. Following the Korean 3-3-3 teeth-cleaning guideline helps to limit the accumulation of bacteria and the smell of such bacterial growths as well as the formation of cavities and gum diseases.
