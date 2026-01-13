Matt Damon and Ben Affleck on how they blew $600,000 Good Will Hunting pay in six months

The interview, part of a press tour for their new series on Netflix, The Rip, also ventured into other domains. The actors, 55, and 53, respectively, spoke about how their friendship has been a “sane” refuge within the mayhem of superstardom.

Matt spoke openly about being there for Ben in his struggles with alcohol and his divorces from Jennifer Garner and now Jennifer Lopez. “I was there for all of it,” Matt pointed out, laughing, and said that the friendship has not been touched by the stories in the papers. Ben agreed, talking about being the definition of what it means to have a “real friend.”

Although Ben and Jennifer Lopez are now finalising their divorce in early 2025, Ben’s first wife, Jennifer Garner, has now revealed her own take on her own divorce experience in a leading magazine’s recent most issue. For Matt and Ben, the transit from sharing a joint account at a bank in Cambridge to heading large film studios seems to have reinforced their 'solidarity.'