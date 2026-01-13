2026: A landmark year for Bollywood as action icons dominate the big screen

2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for Bollywood action, with stars across generations stepping into powerful, adrenaline-fuelled roles. From gritty franchises and patriotic dramas to stylised action spectacles, these actors are set to redefine on-screen heroism with intensity, scale, and substance.

8 Bollywood action stars of 2026: Power, grit and high-octane performances to watch out for

From raw realism to stylised spectacle, these stars are set to make 2026 a landmark year for Bollywood action cinema proving that power, courage, and charisma come in many forms.

Here’s a look at the Bollywood action stars who are all geared up to dominate 2026:

Adivi Sesh - Dacoit & G2