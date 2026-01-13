2026: A landmark year for Bollywood as action icons dominate the big screen
2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for Bollywood action, with stars across generations stepping into powerful, adrenaline-fuelled roles. From gritty franchises and patriotic dramas to stylised action spectacles, these actors are set to redefine on-screen heroism with intensity, scale, and substance.
8 Bollywood action stars of 2026: Power, grit and high-octane performances to watch out for
From raw realism to stylised spectacle, these stars are set to make 2026 a landmark year for Bollywood action cinema proving that power, courage, and charisma come in many forms.
Here’s a look at the Bollywood action stars who are all geared up to dominate 2026:
Adivi Sesh - Dacoit & G2
Known for blending intelligence with raw action, Adivi Sesh returns with back-to-back high-impact projects. Dacoit promises a rugged, intense avatar, while G2 builds on the success of the Goodachari universe, cementing Adivi Sesh’s status as a thinking man’s action star.
Alia Bhatt - Alpha
Alia Bhatt steps into a slick, high-stakes action universe with Alpha. Promising a blend of intelligence, strength, and emotional complexity, the film highlights Alia’s growing command over action-driven storytelling.
Ali Fazal - Mirzapur: The Movie
Ali Fazal brings Guddu Bhaiya’s ferocity to the big screen in Mirzapur: The Movie. With heightened scale and cinematic action, his transformation from a conflicted man to a full-fledged force continues to be one of the most compelling action arcs in recent times.
Rani Mukerji - Mardaani 3
Rani Mukerji returns as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. With hard-hitting action and emotional intensity, she continues to redefine female-led action cinema with authority and conviction.
Shah Rukh Khan - King
After redefining mass action cinema with Jawan and Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan gears up for King, a film that blends style, scale, and emotional depth. With SRK at the helm, expectations are sky-high for yet another iconic action-driven performance.
Ranveer Singh - Dhurandhar 2
High on energy and intensity, Ranveer Singh riding high on the success of Dhurandhar is set to return with Dhurandhar 2 in 2026, expected to push action boundaries even further. Known for his fearless commitment, Ranveer’s explosive screen presence makes this sequel one of the most anticipated action films of the year.
Salman Khan - Battle of Galwan
Salman Khan steps into a powerful, patriotic narrative with Battle of Galwan. Drawing inspiration from real-life events, the film promises raw, grounded action, showcasing Salman in a resolute and commanding avatar rooted in courage and sacrifice.