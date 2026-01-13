2026: A landmark year for Bollywood as action icons dominate the big screen
Clockwise from left: Salman Khan, Adivi Sesh, Shah Rukh Khan, Ali Fazal, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, and Rani Mukerji are set to light up Bollywood screens with their action films
Cinema

2026: A landmark year for Bollywood as action icons dominate the big screen

Bollywood’s action titans set to redefine heroism in 2026
Published on

2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for Bollywood action, with stars across generations stepping into powerful, adrenaline-fuelled roles. From gritty franchises and patriotic dramas to stylised action spectacles, these actors are set to redefine on-screen heroism with intensity, scale, and substance.

8 Bollywood action stars of 2026: Power, grit and high-octane performances to watch out for

From raw realism to stylised spectacle, these stars are set to make 2026 a landmark year for Bollywood action cinema proving that power, courage, and charisma come in many forms.

Here’s a look at the Bollywood action stars who are all geared up to dominate 2026:

Adivi Sesh - Dacoit & G2

8 Bollywood action stars of 2026: Power, grit & high-octane performances to watch out for
Adivi Sesh is a thinking man’s action star

Known for blending intelligence with raw action, Adivi Sesh returns with back-to-back high-impact projects. Dacoit promises a rugged, intense avatar, while G2 builds on the success of the Goodachari universe, cementing Adivi Sesh’s status as a thinking man’s action star.

Alia Bhatt - Alpha

Bollywood’s action titans set to redefine heroism in 2026
Alpha showcases Alia’s move towards action-driven storytelling

Alia Bhatt steps into a slick, high-stakes action universe with Alpha. Promising a blend of intelligence, strength, and emotional complexity, the film highlights Alia’s growing command over action-driven storytelling.

Ali Fazal - Mirzapur: The Movie

Bollywood action icons set to dominate 2026
Ali Fazal is back as Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie

Ali Fazal brings Guddu Bhaiya’s ferocity to the big screen in Mirzapur: The Movie. With heightened scale and cinematic action, his transformation from a conflicted man to a full-fledged force continues to be one of the most compelling action arcs in recent times.

Rani Mukerji - Mardaani 3

2026 marks a landmark year for Bollywood as action icons redefine heroism with power-packed performances
Rani Mukerji aka Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji returns as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. With hard-hitting action and emotional intensity, she continues to redefine female-led action cinema with authority and conviction.

Shah Rukh Khan - King

Bollywood 2026: Action icons set to redefine heroism on screen
The much awaited Shah Rukh Khan's King

After redefining mass action cinema with Jawan and Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan gears up for King, a film that blends style, scale, and emotional depth. With SRK at the helm, expectations are sky-high for yet another iconic action-driven performance.

Ranveer Singh - Dhurandhar 2

In 2026, Bollywood is set to witness a transformative year with action stars taking center stage
Ranveer Singh is set to return with Dhurandhar 2

High on energy and intensity, Ranveer Singh riding high on the success of Dhurandhar is set to return with Dhurandhar 2 in 2026, expected to push action boundaries even further. Known for his fearless commitment, Ranveer’s explosive screen presence makes this sequel one of the most anticipated action films of the year.

Salman Khan - Battle of Galwan

Bollywood action icons are set to redefine heroism in 2026 with adrenaline-fueled roles across generations
Salman Khan in a commanding avatar in Battle of Galwan

Salman Khan steps into a powerful, patriotic narrative with Battle of Galwan. Drawing inspiration from real-life events, the film promises raw, grounded action, showcasing Salman in a resolute and commanding avatar rooted in courage and sacrifice.

Varun Dhawan - Border 2

Bollywood's action stars set to redefine heroism in 2026
Varun Dhawan treads on an action terrain with Border 2

Varun Dhawan takes on a gritty, soldier-centric role in Border 2. Known for his physical dedication, Varun’s entry into a large-scale war drama marks a significant evolution in his action journey.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

2026: A landmark year for Bollywood as action icons dominate the big screen
Rani Mukerji wages relentless fight to save missing girls in gripping Mardaani 3 trailer
BOLLYWOOD
action icons
action stars