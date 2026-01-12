Rani Mukerji wages relentless fight to save missing girls in gripping Mardaani 3 trailer

Fierce, unflinching and driven by a deep sense of justice, Rani Mukerji, who returns as the formidable Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, this time is taking on a spine-chilling mission to trace and rescue a group of missing girls, as per the trailer, unveiled by the makers on Monday.

Yash Raj Films release Mardaani 3 trailer

As Rani marked 30 years in Hindi cinema on Monday, Yash Raj Films unveiled the gripping trailer of Mardaani 3, setting a dark and urgent tone as the fearless cop plunges into the brutal underbelly of a beggar mafia headed by a chilling antagonist played by acclaimed actor Mallika Prasad.

Running over three minutes, the trailer opens on a haunting note with a stark message flashing across the screen, “In a country that worships goddesses… thousands of daughters go missing every week.” The narrative then shifts to Shivani Shivaji Roy, who joins the NIA and is thrown straight into a spine-chilling case involving missing girls, with no time to pause or process the enormity of the crime.

What follows is an intense, action-packed pursuit as Shivani uncovers the scale of the horror, 93 girls who have vanished without a trace. Driven by rage and resolve, she takes on the ruthless Amma, stopping at nothing to bring the perpetrators to justice and reclaim the lives that were stolen.