US singer alleges Karan Aujla had an affair with her after he was married

According to a screenshot that has been circulating on Reddit, MS Gori made claims regarding the matter garnering legal notice in North America, as she stated, “Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major U.S. media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this.”

In light of the allegations, MS Gori continued posting pictures she found on other accounts and uploaded on her Instagram stories with the justification that she was being transparent. She then posted an announcement responding to the wider issue faced by women, stating that too many women have been taken advantage of and blamed in order for others to escape blame.

"This message is for every woman who has been conditioned to make herself smaller, question her worth, or accept blame that was never hers. You don’t need anyone’s permission to live in your truth,” she said, adding that "clarity doesn’t require approval."