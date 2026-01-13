US singer alleges Karan Aujla had an affair with her after he was married

The Karan Aujla controversy has caused quite a stir on social media platforms as US-based artist and social media influencer MS Gori, aka msgorimusic, has claimed she was in a romantic relationship with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla while he was married. According to the claims made by MS Gori, she was not aware of his marriage to Palak Aujla and has been silenced and made a scapegoat for the situation by the singer’s camp. The Karan Aujla controversy has escalated as a result of her social media post.
Rumors regarding the Karan Aujla controversy got heightened when MS Gori posted an Instagram reel asserting that she contacted an Instagram handle named @abhishekmedia to share her experience. She alleged that Karan Aujla kept having an romantic relationship with her even when he got married to Palak, according to the reports. Furthermore, she added that the Indian influencer contacted to share the untrue information to conceal the matter.
According to a screenshot that has been circulating on Reddit, MS Gori made claims regarding the matter garnering legal notice in North America, as she stated, “Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major U.S. media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this.”
In light of the allegations, MS Gori continued posting pictures she found on other accounts and uploaded on her Instagram stories with the justification that she was being transparent. She then posted an announcement responding to the wider issue faced by women, stating that too many women have been taken advantage of and blamed in order for others to escape blame.
"This message is for every woman who has been conditioned to make herself smaller, question her worth, or accept blame that was never hers. You don’t need anyone’s permission to live in your truth,” she said, adding that "clarity doesn’t require approval."