Disha Patani and Talwinder's dating rumours erupt after viral hand-holding video at Nupur Sanon’s Udaipur wedding

Disha Patani and Talwinder’s dating rumors unfolded in full swing on social media with the release of a clip from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding in Udaipur, in which Disha is seen holding hands with the Punjabi singer. In the video that has gone viral on social media platforms, Disha can be seen having fun with Talwinder along with her best buddy’s husband, Suraj Nambiar. Disha Patani and Talwinder’s dating rumors began to spiral because of the body language present in the video.
Adding fuel to the fire, Talwinder's alleged ex-girlfriend Sony Kaur posted an Insta story with a cryptic message merely hours after the marriage visuals went viral. It read, "It isn't just HIV and STIs, people are carrying curses and bad luck too. Be careful who you sleep with." Though no names were taken, many users did connect the timing of the message with the rumours running around Disha Patani.
Further speculations arose a couple of days prior when Disha Patani was spotted in Goa. In a video, she was noticed sitting in a car with a man whose face was not clear. Speculations arose that it could be Talwinder, and this further added to the ongoing storyline. Neither of them has accepted or denied reports of a relationship as yet.
She was also rumored to be in a relationship with Tiger Shroff and they split in the middle of 2022. Tiger has later revealed in an episode of “Koffee with Karan” that he is single. Disha is still on good terms with his family even after the split. On the professional side of things, she was seen in Kanguva, which is a Tamil-language epic-fantasy action film written and directed by Siva.
