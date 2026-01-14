Disha Patani and Talwinder's dating rumours erupt after viral hand-holding video at Nupur Sanon’s Udaipur wedding

Disha Patani and Talwinder’s dating rumors unfolded in full swing on social media with the release of a clip from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding in Udaipur, in which Disha is seen holding hands with the Punjabi singer. In the video that has gone viral on social media platforms, Disha can be seen having fun with Talwinder along with her best buddy’s husband, Suraj Nambiar. Disha Patani and Talwinder’s dating rumors began to spiral because of the body language present in the video.

Disha Patani and Talwinder dating rumours: Airport sightings and ex’s cryptic post

Adding fuel to the fire, Talwinder's alleged ex-girlfriend Sony Kaur posted an Insta story with a cryptic message merely hours after the marriage visuals went viral. It read, "It isn't just HIV and STIs, people are carrying curses and bad luck too. Be careful who you sleep with." Though no names were taken, many users did connect the timing of the message with the rumours running around Disha Patani.