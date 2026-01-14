Scott Adams, whose comic strip Dilbert ridiculed white-collar office life, dies at 68

Scott Adams, whose popular comic strip Dilbert captured the frustration of beleaguered, white-collar cubicle workers and satirised the ridiculousness of modern office culture until he was abruptly dropped from syndication in 2023 for racist remarks, has died. He was 68.

Dilbert creator Scott Adams passes away

His first ex-wife, Shelly Miles, announced the death Tuesday on a livestream posted on Scott’s social media accounts. “He’s not with us right anymore,” she said. Scott revealed in 2025 that he had prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Shelly had said he was in hospice care in his Northern California home on Monday.

“I had an amazing life,” the statement said in part. “I gave it everything I had.”