Virender Sehwag and wife Aarti headed for divorce? Relationship status, age, rumours and more

The cricketer has, on occasions such as Diwali had posted pictures with his mother and sons, reinforcing the claims that he has been living separately from his wife, Aarti.

Aarti Ahlawat, 45, is around two years younger than Virender Sehwag, 47. She was born on December 16, 1980 and has always maintained a low profile, seldom appearing in public. Her father, Suraj Singh Ahlawat is a renowned advocate.

While Virender Sehwag ruled the cricket pitch, Aarti was not into sports. She immersed herself in education and has a diploma in Computer Science from Maitreyi College, University of Delhi.

She established herself as an entrepreneur and has served as the director for big firms such as AVS Healthcare and Eventura Creations Private Limited.

Virender and Aarti met when they were little kids. They were 7 and 5 years old respectively when they crossed paths at a family wedding. They are childhood sweethearts who got married in 2004 after 14 years of knowing and being friends with each other. Together, they share two sons, Aryavir, who was born in 2007 and 2010 born Vedant.

While there is no confirmation about their divorce, Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat have not appeared together publicly for a long time, and have not been there by each others' sides during festivals and other important milestones.