Ben Affleck and Matt Damon rewrite the streaming rulebook with The Rip

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, known for working on many projects together, have been making headlines in the film industry once again, this time for work as producers. The pair, known for upcoming release The Rip, an action thriller, is about to make history and change the pay structure for production personnel for streaming platforms like Netflix as it readies for its world premiere this Friday, January 16.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon strikes deal with Netflix to boost pay for The Rip’s crew

Contrary to the tradition in the film industry, where production companies are charged a fixed fee, Ben and Matt have negotiated a historic agreement for their production company, Artists Equity, that will reward the entire pool of 1,200 cast and crew who worked on the production if the content hits set viewing targets on the platform with a performance bonus that will be paid just once.

A call to fairness

While attending the premiere of the movie in New York on Tuesday night, Ben, aged 53, urged the need to retain “a decent middle-class wage within this changing business." "If you work on a project, and it is successful, you ought to benefit from that," Ben said in an interview.