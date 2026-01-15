Calvin Harris wins first phase of legal battle against ex-manager, gets $13.5 million

Calvin Harris has been in a legal feud with his ex-business manager Thomas St John for sometime now. And in the turn of events, the judgement was passed for the first phase in favour of the EDM star where he has reportedly won $13.5 Million.

Inside Calvin Harris’ legal war with former manager regarding a real estate feud

Back in 2023, Calvin accused Thomas of defrauding him of $22 million. The whole fiasco started because Thomas had misused their friendship to fund a real estate boondoggle, an American term used for an unnecessary, wasteful or fraudulent project.

Calvin was persuaded to help Thomas finance a Hollywood recording studio and office space development called CMNTY Culture Campus, a project that never broke ground and has since gone into foreclosure.

Getting onto a series of history, the CMNTY Culture project was started after songwriter Philip Lawrence sold his share of Bruno Mars’ hit songs in 2020. Philip had invested in a real estate project that was proposed by Thomas. But as financial struggle came their way, Philip decided to leave and that made Thomas the sole owner of the project. Faced with the financial calamity, he asked Harris for funding while also bringing in other investors and securing a $35 million loan from real estate lender Parkview Financial.