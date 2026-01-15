Shonda Rhimes makes rare red carpet appearance with all three daughters in Paris

Television giant Shonda Rhimes marked a special family moment when she took part in the season four premiere of Bridgerton, held in Paris. The 56-year-old entrepreneur, known for some of the greatest successes on the screen, walked the red carpet with all three daughters for the first time ever.
Shonda stepped out of the Paris venue on Wednesday sporting a metallic pink dress. She was accompanied by her children Harper, who is 22 years old, Emerson who is 12 years old, and Beckett who is 11 years old. Although Harper routinely attends official gatherings with her mom to industry gatherings, most recently attending The Residence show display at Los Angeles premieres in March of 2025, this marks her first red carpet attendance with her siblings.
For evening wear, Harper, one of the Shonda sisters, chose an attired look in yellow detail, while another, Emerson, was in purple and silver. The youngest of them, Beckett, was in a simple black dress striped in pink, white, and blue floral patterns.
Shonda, who adopted both Harper in 2002 and Emerson in 2012 before the birth of Beckett, whom she conceived with the help of a surrogate in 2013, has spoken quite publicly about the struggle of managing her incredibly successful career with the demands of being a mom. Speaking recently on the podcast Call Her Daddy, she discussed her experience of having Harper, her daughter, when her hit show Grey's Anatomy was about to “launch into the global phenomenon that it became.”
"I became a mom at the same time that Grey's Anatomy came out," Rhimes shared. "As a working mother, that was the hardest, most devastating, most amazing situation to be in the middle of." She fondly recalled how Harper spent so much time on set that she "grew up thinking I worked in a hospital."
With Bridgerton ruling supreme at Netflix and Grey’s Anatomy entering its 22nd season, Rhimes' "not so tiny humans" are finally experiencing the effects of the worlds their mother created.