Shonda Rhimes makes rare red carpet appearance with all three daughters in Paris

Television giant Shonda Rhimes marked a special family moment when she took part in the season four premiere of Bridgerton, held in Paris. The 56-year-old entrepreneur, known for some of the greatest successes on the screen, walked the red carpet with all three daughters for the first time ever.

Here’s a glimpse of Shonda Rhimes and her daughters at Bridgerton Paris premiere

Shonda stepped out of the Paris venue on Wednesday sporting a metallic pink dress. She was accompanied by her children Harper, who is 22 years old, Emerson who is 12 years old, and Beckett who is 11 years old. Although Harper routinely attends official gatherings with her mom to industry gatherings, most recently attending The Residence show display at Los Angeles premieres in March of 2025, this marks her first red carpet attendance with her siblings.

For evening wear, Harper, one of the Shonda sisters, chose an attired look in yellow detail, while another, Emerson, was in purple and silver. The youngest of them, Beckett, was in a simple black dress striped in pink, white, and blue floral patterns.