Akshay Kumar's viral video shows actor promising help to debt-ridden father

Akshay Kumar's viral video has brought the Bollywood superstar’s kindness into focus once again. The video captures Akshay Kumar being approached by a girl soon after he cast his ballot. The girl, folding her hands, tells Akshay Kumar that her father has been burdened with substantial loans. Akshay Kumar could have simply ignored the girl and moved ahead. However, he pauses, listens to the girl carefully, and tells her that he will take action and even asks for the girl's contact information.
In the footage, the actor did not come up with some lofty declarations and public statements. His decision to halt, connect, and help others touched the hearts of many in some way or the other, thereby reestablishing him as one of Bollywood's most socially responsible actors, apart from Akshay Kumar. This was evident in the reactions of netizens.
Akshay Kumar's viral video has further cemented his public image as a star who wields his influence responsibly. Certainly, his disciplined lifestyle and the action-hero persona get talked about, but such instances underline the very values that keep him relevant beyond cinema.
This moment captures Akshay Kumar's long-standing record of rising to the need of the hour. He has, over the years, provided monetary assistance to families of martyred soldiers and other people who had been mired in severe financial distress. He is also an encouragement behind Bharat Ke Veer, a crowdfunding platform dedicated to the welfare of families of India's paramilitary forces. The initiative has gained crores, turning public goodwill into tangible relief for affected families.
On the professional front, Akshay Kumar continues to be very busy with his projects. Akshay will be next seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, alongside the talented Saif Ali Khan. His other projects include Bhoot Bangla, Hera Pheri 3, and Welcome to the Jungle.