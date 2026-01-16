Akshay Kumar's viral video shows actor promising help to debt-ridden father

Akshay Kumar's viral video has further cemented his public image as a star who wields his influence responsibly. Certainly, his disciplined lifestyle and the action-hero persona get talked about, but such instances underline the very values that keep him relevant beyond cinema.

This moment captures Akshay Kumar's long-standing record of rising to the need of the hour. He has, over the years, provided monetary assistance to families of martyred soldiers and other people who had been mired in severe financial distress. He is also an encouragement behind Bharat Ke Veer, a crowdfunding platform dedicated to the welfare of families of India's paramilitary forces. The initiative has gained crores, turning public goodwill into tangible relief for affected families.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar continues to be very busy with his projects. Akshay will be next seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, alongside the talented Saif Ali Khan. His other projects include Bhoot Bangla, Hera Pheri 3, and Welcome to the Jungle.