Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji to team up for Oh My God 3

In a development, which has created shockwaves in the Bollywood film industry, actress Rani Mukerji has been reported to be joining Akshay Kumar in the third edition of the hit Oh My God series. This is a momentous occasion as this will be the first instance when the two stars from the 1990s would be seen on the big screen together.

Akshaye Kumar and Rani Mukherji to join forces for OMG 3

The casting move is being called "one of the biggest casting coups in recent years" by industry sources. Although Akshay Kumar has long been the face of this series ever since it launched back in 2012, addition by Rani Mukerji will most likely add "gravitas and freshness" to it.

"This is one of the biggest casting announcements of recent times," revealed an insider close to the film's development. "She has a very important role in this film, which will give a lot of depth to the story. Akshay wanted OMG 3 to have some bigger story, bigger emotions, bigger performances, and Rani's coming in has made this film even bigger," added another source.