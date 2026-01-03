Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji to team up for Oh My God 3

In a development, which has created shockwaves in the Bollywood film industry, actress Rani Mukerji has been reported to be joining Akshay Kumar in the third edition of the hit Oh My God series. This is a momentous occasion as this will be the first instance when the two stars from the 1990s would be seen on the big screen together.
The casting move is being called "one of the biggest casting coups in recent years" by industry sources. Although Akshay Kumar has long been the face of this series ever since it launched back in 2012, addition by Rani Mukerji will most likely add "gravitas and freshness" to it.
"This is one of the biggest casting announcements of recent times," revealed an insider close to the film's development. "She has a very important role in this film, which will give a lot of depth to the story. Akshay wanted OMG 3 to have some bigger story, bigger emotions, bigger performances, and Rani's coming in has made this film even bigger," added another source.
The movie will witness the comeback of director Amit Rai, who handled the direction of the previous installment, OMG 2, to immense success in the year 2023. While the previous two movies addressed the concepts of religious exploitation and sex education respectively, the third installment seems to be taking the viewer into much deeper and bolder concepts. According to reports, the newest movie could incorporate lessons related to Lord Rama to make the ‘story bigger, more relevant and hard-hitting than the previous two.’
Production timeline
At present in the pre-production stage, OMG 3 is expected to start shooting by mid-2026. This is just another film joining Akshay Kumar’s already packed lineup of releases, including Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle. As for Rani Mukerji, this marks another performance added to her list of successful roles, after her win at the National Film Awards for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway just recently.