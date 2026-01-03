Five things to know about Aloka, the indie who is going viral in the US

From the meaning of his name to where he was found, Aloka is a symbol of love, compassion, loyalty, strength and friendship that is winning hearts.

Aloka means light in Pali : He didn’t always have a name. But when he was refused to leave behind the Buddhist monks with whom he is travelling in the United States now, he was named Aloka, which in Pali, means light. He is the symbol of light that not only shows the way but fills the heart with joy, happiness and loyalty.

He is actually from India: Aloka the indie is actually from India. When the monks were travelling in India they noticed a young dog following them and never leaving their side. In fact, he was very close to losing his life after being almost involved in a fatal accident. But he refused to leave their side even after that. Soon after, the monks decided to bring him back with them to the United States and he happily complied. Today he walks happily and proudly with them giving them company during all their travels.

The golden boy with a peace mark: If you look at him closely you would notice his fur is made of golden-brown and white. He has a rare heart sign in white fur on his forehead which is considered as a peace mark.