Why smashing pomegranates on the New Year are a Greek tradition?

According to traditions, there are two ways to go about this ritual. One is just smashing a pomegranate outside the door to bring in good luck and abundance. The other is where the man of the house carries the fruit to the church to get it blessed during the New Year mass. Once he gets home, he rings the bell and then smashes the fruit letting the moisture red juice drip all over the front door. This is said to spread positivity, ward off evil spirits, and bring good luck, fertility and abundance. This idea probably comes from the many seeds that are inside the fruit that stands symbolic to abundance and increased quantity.

Pomegranate as a fruit goes back to the pages of ancient Greek mythology with its mention in literature, art, and more. Not only was it pomegranates that were spotted in Homer’s Odyssey, but also, it was the same fruit that Hippocrates mention for its healing abilities. Archaeological findings also point out that this fruit of abundance which adds a sweet and tangy twist to Mediterranean food plates have been around the country for centuries as a trusted companion.