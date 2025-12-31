Why do the crackles and lights of fireworks usher in the New Year?

No celebration is complete without grand fireworks. The sky bedazzles in different colours – red, yellow/gold, blue, green, pink, purple, and whatnot as the clock strikes midnight. Fireworks shoot from the ground like missiles or rockets and form beautiful patterns in the sky. And people from all over the world gather around, especially in Singapore, Sydney, Dubai, and many other places that are known specifically for their New Year’s fireworks. But did you know that this much loved maneuver of coloured crackers once originated in China and with time evolved to become what it is today?
Like a lot of things, China was futuristic enough to not only discover gunpowder and make use of it for military purposes, but also realise its use in entertainment. The earliest known instances of using fireworks can be traced to 7th century China. But, of course, one needs to remember that fireworks back then were not as grand as they are today. This evolution can be attributed to technological advancement and cultural developments.
One of the earliest forms of fireworks around 12th century was bamboo tubes filled with gunpowder. Once heated, these tubes would burst, and that would account for the loud noises and light flashes. By the 13th century, Europe started celebrating military triumphs, festivals, marriages and marking important days with fireworks. This tradition is continued for numerous events, including the lighting up of the Christmas Trees and the New Year.
In India, an entire festival is dedicated to fireworks. Diwali, celebrated during the onset of winter, is all about fireworks, although it also has mythological and cultural symbolism attached to it. The saying goes that Lord Rama was welcomed back to Ayodhya with the lighting of the lamps and fireworks, which evolved to how Diwali is celebrated today.
But what gets interesting is that fireworks were the stepping stone of something more massive- the advent of an entire ornamental light industry. With the popularity of fireworks, people started experimenting with it and introduced visual effects to it. Today, bursting a cracker can even mean spotting your name in the sky. With time and the insertion of music, one can experience a full-fledged light and sound show like in the Disney adventure parks.
Thus, once discovered fireworks never had to look back and only progressed throughout their existence. They have since been a prime part of any celebrations, ushering in joy, happiness and good luck while keeping evil at bay. It also symbolises the embracing of a new and brighter future and letting go of the past.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.