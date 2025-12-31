Why do the crackles and lights of fireworks usher in the New Year?

In India, an entire festival is dedicated to fireworks. Diwali, celebrated during the onset of winter, is all about fireworks, although it also has mythological and cultural symbolism attached to it. The saying goes that Lord Rama was welcomed back to Ayodhya with the lighting of the lamps and fireworks, which evolved to how Diwali is celebrated today.

But what gets interesting is that fireworks were the stepping stone of something more massive- the advent of an entire ornamental light industry. With the popularity of fireworks, people started experimenting with it and introduced visual effects to it. Today, bursting a cracker can even mean spotting your name in the sky. With time and the insertion of music, one can experience a full-fledged light and sound show like in the Disney adventure parks.

Thus, once discovered fireworks never had to look back and only progressed throughout their existence. They have since been a prime part of any celebrations, ushering in joy, happiness and good luck while keeping evil at bay. It also symbolises the embracing of a new and brighter future and letting go of the past.