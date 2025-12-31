Top 5 New Year 2026 fireworks celebrations to catch at midnight!

Sydney is known as the 'New Year’s Eve Capital of the World' and for good reason that is. For the 2026 crossover, the city is focusing on a message of unity and peace following the recent events at Bondi Beach. Following local events at the end of 2025, the Sydney Harbour Bridge will light up entirely in white at 11 pm for a minute of silence. At 9 pm, a shorter display celebrates Australia’s First Nations culture, perfect for families with young kids. A massive 12-minute show launched from the Opera House, Harbour Bridge and 6 city rooftops.