Top 5 New Year 2026 fireworks celebrations to catch at midnight!

What's a New Year without fireworks, right? Whether its a small town in Indian or the big and more famous tourist destinations hosting a free show every year to welcome the New Year, it's silently become a tradition. Sadly, Hong Kong, please note that the iconic Victoria Harbour fireworks have been cancelled for the 2026 countdown; however, several other global cities are hosting massive grand-scale celebrations you can view from the comfort of your couch or bed on TV or social media!
Dubai is famous for trying to outdo itself every year. The centerpiece is the Burj Khalifa, which uses the entire 828-meter facade for a synchronised show of fireworks, lasers and LED mapping. For the 2025/2026 crossover, Dubai has planned 48 separate fireworks displays across 40 different locations, including the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Creek Harbour.
Sydney is known as the 'New Year’s Eve Capital of the World' and for good reason that is. For the 2026 crossover, the city is focusing on a message of unity and peace following the recent events at Bondi Beach. Following local events at the end of 2025, the Sydney Harbour Bridge will light up entirely in white at 11 pm for a minute of silence. At 9 pm, a shorter display celebrates Australia’s First Nations culture, perfect for families with young kids. A massive 12-minute show launched from the Opera House, Harbour Bridge and 6 city rooftops.
The celebrations here are centred around Marina Bay, but for 2026, they are expanding the party to The Kallang (the Sports Hub area) to handle record-breaking crowds. While Marina Bay has the iconic show, The Kallang will host Singapore’s longest display — a 35-minute show told in four chapters starting from 9 pm. The Countdown 2026 Concert at the National Stadium features legends Super Junior, while Rain is expected to headline the Marina Bay stage.
While the Times Square Ball Drop is iconic, the 2026 celebration is unique because it officially kicks off America's 250th Anniversary. For the first time, the ball will drop twice, once at midnight for the New Year and again shortly after. A new Constellation Ball will light up in red, white and blue to launch the national anniversary year.
The Taipei 101 skyscraper provides one of the most unique displays in the world because the fireworks launch out from the building itself in vertical format, rather than from the ground. This year’s theme is Spark the Night, featuring original music compositions and a 300-second (5-minute) display.
