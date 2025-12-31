Good luck and spiritual cleansing for the New Year? Let bay leaves be your guide

The ancient art of ayurveda relies on using natural resources for purity of the mind and body. One such ritual involves the burning of the bay leaves. It is believed that the incense-like smoke emitted from this burning cleans all negative energy around you, removing any mental blockage. Inhaling this smoke also helps in strengthening the immune system, relieves stress and makes you fully focused by increasing your concentration and meditative abilities.

Turning another leaf from the pages of history, close your eyes and try to remember images of Greeks that you may have seen and focus specifically on the wreaths worn on their heads. Don’t they seem familiar now? These wreaths often depicted with leaves and flowers were actually made of bay leaves. A common practiced was to crown winning athletes with a wreath made of bay leaf for good luck and prosperity.