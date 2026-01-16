Ashley St. Clair sues Elon Musk’s xAI over deepfake images of her created by Grok

Ashley St. Clair, mother of one of Elon Musk’s children, who has sued Elon’s artificial intelligence firm xAI, is claiming that its chatbot called Grok created non-consensual, pornographic deepfakes of her, which also included pictures of her as a minor.

Why did Ashley St. Clair sue Elon Musk?

According to court documents, Ashley, 27, had filed a case in New York State court but was transferred to US District Court in New York. She contends in the court filing that despite realising Grok referenced his intent to avoid loading such pictures, their production continued. Ashley alleges in the court filing that some of these pictures conveyed explicit sex scenes, some were altered to show nudity, while others depicted Ashley as a 14-year-old in a string bikini.

As stated in the lawsuit, Grok was also used to overlay offensive tattoos on her body, such as sexist messages, and to display her with a bikini adorned with swastikas. This, according to St Clair, who happens to be Jewish, was done to create these images, which ended up being circulated on X, which happens to be a Elon Musk-owned social media platform.