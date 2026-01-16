Ashley Tisdale’s ‘Toxic Mom Group’ essay set for the silver screen

The ‘mom wars’ are about to hit Hollywood. Former Disney star turned writer and producer Ashley Tisdale is reportedly the focus of a huge bidding war in the film industry following the huge success of her online essay piece written for a leading magazine. The ‘Toxic Mom Group’ is ready to leave online confessionals and make the big leap to film.

Former Disney star Ashley Tisdale’s essay inspires new film

Earlier this month, High School Musical alumna Ashley penned an extremely personal essay in which she broke up with a toxic group of mothers in her son’s class. For the piece, titled Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group, Ashley revealed how at 40-years-old, with two young children of her own, she continued to struggle with feelings of loneliness while trying to fit in with this group of influential mothers.

This piece was immediately resonant with the public, drawing on the shared experience of loneliness in childhood and the vicious social pecking order that comes with parenthood.