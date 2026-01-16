Ashley Tisdale’s ‘Toxic Mom Group’ essay set for the silver screen

The ‘mom wars’ are about to hit Hollywood. Former Disney star turned writer and producer Ashley Tisdale is reportedly the focus of a huge bidding war in the film industry following the huge success of her online essay piece written for a leading magazine. The ‘Toxic Mom Group’ is ready to leave online confessionals and make the big leap to film.
Earlier this month, High School Musical alumna Ashley penned an extremely personal essay in which she broke up with a toxic group of mothers in her son’s class. For the piece, titled Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group, Ashley revealed how at 40-years-old, with two young children of her own, she continued to struggle with feelings of loneliness while trying to fit in with this group of influential mothers.
This piece was immediately resonant with the public, drawing on the shared experience of loneliness in childhood and the vicious social pecking order that comes with parenthood.
Hollywood comes calling
According to media reports, the level of interest is huge. “There’s a s--tload of interest,” said one insider. “big stars with production companies“ have approached the team of Tisdale, The project is being hailed as “relatable to everyone,“ promising a Mean Girls style look at the playground gates.
As the development of the film picks up momentum, social media sleuths have been hard at work trying to unearth the "villains" of the story. Rumours have centered around a prominent circle of famous women including Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor and Mandy Moore.
The situation turned even sharper when Hilary’s husband, Matthew Koma, appeared to get involved, being quoted as calling Ashley "self-obsessed". But insiders for Ashley have been eager to dispel rumours that the mentioned celebrities were part of the group that Ashley based the essay on.
Regardless of who the real-life inspirations are, the project appears to be a guaranteed hit. In an era where ‘parental burnout’ and ‘community gatekeeping’ are trending topics, Ashley’s story has undeniably tapped into a moment that Hollywood is desperate to tap into.