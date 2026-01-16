Celebs

Kartik Aaryan reportedly takes a pay cut of INR 15 crore after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera announced a flop

Kartik Aaryan made headlines for taking a significant paycut after his film's poor box office collection
Kartik Aaryan takes a paycut
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan accepts a massive cut in his fee, considering the box office failure of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. As the romantic drama could not even cross Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office, he agreed to cut Rs 15 crore from his fees. This comes as a responsible and apt move, considering the rising concerns about commercial viability in Bollywood.

Why Kartik Aaryan took the paycut and how the industry responded

Industry insiders point out that even though Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has fared poorly at the box office, Kartik has taken a justifiable cut in his fees that has drawn appreciation. It is to be noted that Kartik has made a gesture of goodwill towards his producer that came to fruition literally a week after its release. He has reduced his fees by waiving off Rs. 15 crores.

Kartik Aaryan takes Rs.15 crore paycut
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey

The poor performance of the film contrasted with the success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which has established a festive area at the Hindi film-box office for over a month, with consistent record-breaking, thereby indicating the performance difference among new releases. There were also reports of Kartik trying to distance himself from producer Karan Johar and talent agency DCAA (Dharma Collab Artists Agency). This, however, has been denied, with Kartik being confirmed to continue with the talent agency.

This is not the first instance where the actor has done something like this. After his last film, Shehzada, underperformed, he reduced his fee by a considerable amount. In that case, he said: “I was not a producer-producer as such. I was given that credit on the basis that the film was going into a money crisis, and I gave up on my fees. I also gave some money so that the structure could be made and the film doesn’t get stuck.” He further clarified, “The producers were gracious enough that they credited me (as a producer) for that reason.” He is currently working on Dharma Productions’ horror-comedy film, Naagzilla, and talks are on for their third collaboration.

