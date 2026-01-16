Kartik Aaryan reportedly takes a pay cut of INR 15 crore after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera announced a flop

The poor performance of the film contrasted with the success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which has established a festive area at the Hindi film-box office for over a month, with consistent record-breaking, thereby indicating the performance difference among new releases. There were also reports of Kartik trying to distance himself from producer Karan Johar and talent agency DCAA (Dharma Collab Artists Agency). This, however, has been denied, with Kartik being confirmed to continue with the talent agency.

This is not the first instance where the actor has done something like this. After his last film, Shehzada, underperformed, he reduced his fee by a considerable amount. In that case, he said: “I was not a producer-producer as such. I was given that credit on the basis that the film was going into a money crisis, and I gave up on my fees. I also gave some money so that the structure could be made and the film doesn’t get stuck.” He further clarified, “The producers were gracious enough that they credited me (as a producer) for that reason.” He is currently working on Dharma Productions’ horror-comedy film, Naagzilla, and talks are on for their third collaboration.