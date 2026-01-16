Riya Shibu is Gen Z’s new starlet

If there is one young actress who is riding the ship of success right now, it would be Riya Shibu. This young actress and film producer has emerged as a distinctive new voice in South Indian cinema. Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, she belongs to a film family, with her father Shibu Thameens heading the production and distribution banner Thameens Films.

Growing up around cinema gave Riya an early understanding of the industry, particularly the world of production — which became her first point of entry into films. She began her career behind the scenes, making history as one of the youngest producers in the country. Her production credits include projects across various languages, such as the the Hindi film Mumbaikar (2023), the Tamil action drama Thugs (2023), the Malayalam thriller Mura (2024) and the Tamil film Veera Dheera Sooran (2025). This hands-on experience helped her develop a strong grasp of the creative and logistical aspects of filmmaking.

Riya later stepped in front of the camera, making her acting debut with the Malayalam film Cup (2024), before gaining a much wider attention for her role as Maya, now virally known as Delulu, in Sarvam Maya. Sharing the screen with Nivin Pauly, her performance struck a chord with audiences for its warmth and emotional honesty. As the film continues to score high at the box office, we quickly got into a fun chat with Riya to talk about her experience sharing the set with Nivin and Aju Varghese, the sudden fan following she received, her conscious choice of entering cinema gradually and lots more…