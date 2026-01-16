Riya Shibu is Gen Z’s new starlet
If there is one young actress who is riding the ship of success right now, it would be Riya Shibu. This young actress and film producer has emerged as a distinctive new voice in South Indian cinema. Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, she belongs to a film family, with her father Shibu Thameens heading the production and distribution banner Thameens Films.
Growing up around cinema gave Riya an early understanding of the industry, particularly the world of production — which became her first point of entry into films. She began her career behind the scenes, making history as one of the youngest producers in the country. Her production credits include projects across various languages, such as the the Hindi film Mumbaikar (2023), the Tamil action drama Thugs (2023), the Malayalam thriller Mura (2024) and the Tamil film Veera Dheera Sooran (2025). This hands-on experience helped her develop a strong grasp of the creative and logistical aspects of filmmaking.
Riya later stepped in front of the camera, making her acting debut with the Malayalam film Cup (2024), before gaining a much wider attention for her role as Maya, now virally known as Delulu, in Sarvam Maya. Sharing the screen with Nivin Pauly, her performance struck a chord with audiences for its warmth and emotional honesty. As the film continues to score high at the box office, we quickly got into a fun chat with Riya to talk about her experience sharing the set with Nivin and Aju Varghese, the sudden fan following she received, her conscious choice of entering cinema gradually and lots more…
First and foremost, congratulations on the success of the film! But how exactly did Sarvam Maya happen for you? Where did it all begin?
It actually began very casually. Akhil Sathyan (director of Sarvam Maya) already had a script in mind, but while scrolling through Instagram, he came across a radio interview of mine where I was talking about production. He liked the way I spoke, especially how I mixed Malayalam and English. He had my father’s contact and asked him if I was interested in acting. My dad told him to call me directly. I was immediately interested because I had watched Akhil’s previous film Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum and really liked it. We spoke on the phone and instantly clicked. He began telling me about the character and described her as a ghost who feels like a friend. That instantly worked for me. I did an audition and within 10–20 minutes of sending it, he called me and asked to meet at Kappa Chakka Kandhari. We were just eating fish and talking about life, family and films. Mid conversation, he casually took a video of me and later told me that was the look test. That same day, he told me I was cast.
Did the film come together quickly after that?
Very quickly. Akhil kept reworking the script after meeting me and even called me at times to ask how I would react in certain situations. Once Nivin Pauly heard the revised script, he asked if the shoot could begin in ten days. That’s how fast it moved. The shoot wrapped up quickly, the edit was done in a short span and the film released by December. Akhil was extremely clear about everything — music, edit, sound and placement. The film already existed in his head.
After the film’s success, you received a huge fan following. Did the attention become overwhelming?
Overwhelming in a good way. It’s the kind of happiness where you smile and suddenly have tears in your eyes. People received me like I was their own. Many told me they were praying for me and hoping to see me in more films. Some people even said the character gave them closure after losing someone close. They imagined their loved ones existing somewhere like Delulu, singing and dancing. That really touched me. Theories about the film, especially about the love angle, have also been fascinating to read.
How did your father react to the success of the film?
He’s a very proud, very happy dad. Whenever he calls me, he starts by saying, ‘It is a proud dad calling.’
You come from a film family, yet you waited before stepping in front of the camera. Was that a conscious choice?
Yes, very much so. My parents always advised me to finish my studies first and I’m grateful I listened. I don’t think I was mature enough during school to handle a career in cinema. College helped me step out of my comfort zone, meet people from different places and understand boundaries — personal and professional. I consciously decided to finish college and then enter cinema. Interestingly, Sarvam Maya happened just as my college ended. It felt like perfect timing.
Did you always want to work in cinema?
Yes. I was always drawn to creative work — drawing, photography, editing and storytelling. I loved creating stories even through random edits. In college, when I studied film, I got to explore direction, production and acting more deeply. Being around my parents also helped me understand production practically. I’m grateful for that exposure.
Akhil has said he asked you to be yourself on screen. How did you balance that with playing a friendly ghost?
Akhil helped me find that balance. He would ask me to be myself but also gently correct me when needed. For example, if I reacted too casually in a situation that required politeness, he would make me think about how I would behave in real life. He always asked me to focus on the intention rather than the emotion. Once you understand what you’re trying to say, the emotion follows naturally.
What was it like sharing screen space with Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese?
Aju has incredible range. He can deliver the same line in multiple ways — funny, serious or both. Despite his experience, he never makes you feel small. He’s very open about mistakes and learning. Nivin is extremely relaxed. As a co-actor, he gives you space, especially during emotional scenes. He helped me feel comfortable being vulnerable. There’s a quiet magic in how he conveys emotion, especially through his eyes.
Did they give you advice on handling fame?
Yes, very honestly. They told me not every day will be positive and not every film will be received well. The only advice was to keep going, trust myself and not lose who I am.
What does a day off look like for you?
Very simple. Yoga or some physical activity, reading, drawing or painting. I spend time with family and friends, visit my grandparents or just sit with my dad while he works. Every day is different, so I don’t really have a strict routine.
Your dance sequences in Sarvam Maya are viral. Were you always into dance?
Yes. I’ve done hip hop on and off since school. Classical dance was new and intimidating for me. I was scared of being judged, but Brinda Master (Brinda Gopal) really pushed me. She helped me get out of my own head. That experience taught me how much the mind can limit you. Her energy is infectious. I’m very grateful to her.
You’re a content creator, an actress and learning production. Do you plan to continue all three?
Life is flexible. Content creation will always stay with me. Acting depends on good stories and good teams. Production is still a learning phase, but I’m absorbing a lot just by being on sets. I’ll definitely explore it more seriously in the future.
How would you describe your fashion sense?
Comfort. It keeps changing, but comfort is key. I love experimenting — mixing traditional with modern, but at the end of the day, it has to feel easy and natural.
You’re currently working on Athiradi with Basil Joseph. How is that experience different from Sarvam Maya?
Sarvam Maya felt like home. Athiradi feels like college. It’s energetic, chaotic, full of friends, laughter and banter. Both experiences are special in very different ways.
Sarvam Maya is now in theatres.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so