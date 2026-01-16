Sophie Turner unveiled as Lara Croft: A first look at Prime Video’s Tomb Raider

The search for the next Lara Croft is now officially over. Prime Video has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world with the release of the first official image of Sophie Turner as the legendary archaeologist for the new Tomb Raider series.
Posting on Instagram on Thursday, the streaming behemoth shared a look at the Game of Thrones alumna undergoing a wardrobe test through the lens of the camera. Wearing the classic green tank top, black shorts and dark shades, Sophie’s silhouette is an obvious nod to the original video game from 1996. The post, aptly titled, "Get your artifacts out. Lara's on her way," confirms the production process is underway in full gear.
A split digital frontier
The jury may still be out on the vision, but the internet is as divided as ever on this one. Fans have praised the "classic-coded” look, but some corners of the internet wondered if the image is the work of AI itself, given the extremely polished finish on the wardrobe test shoot. Yet others, still reeling with the idea of a new Lara Croft, have found it difficult to shake their memories of Angelina Jolie’s iconographic performance from the 2000s.
An all-star ensemble
Created and written by the Emmy-winning Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the series promises a sophisticated blend of grit and wit. Sophie is backed by a powerhouse supporting cast, including:
Sigourney Weaver as Evelyn Wallis, a powerful player with a covetous eye on Lara’s particular set of talents.
Jason Isaacs as Atlas DeMornay, Lara's uncle.
Bill Paterson as Winston, the loyal butler to the Croft family.
Martin Bobb-Semple as Zip, Lara’s go-to technological expert.
New cast members for this installment include Celia Imrie as a representative for the British Museum and Sasha Luss as a tough rival.
For Sophie, playing this role is a dream come true. Talking to a news portal about her role in this series, she said that Lara Croft is a “fierce female role model" who “has always felt like it’s boosted her confidence in a man’s world.” With such a talented cast and Phoebe directing this series, it seems like Tomb Raider is going to be one of the most highly-awaited events on streaming platforms in 2026.