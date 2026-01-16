Sophie Turner unveiled as Lara Croft: A first look at Prime Video’s Tomb Raider

The search for the next Lara Croft is now officially over. Prime Video has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world with the release of the first official image of Sophie Turner as the legendary archaeologist for the new Tomb Raider series.

Sophie Turner’s first look as gaming icon Lara Croft revealed

Posting on Instagram on Thursday, the streaming behemoth shared a look at the Game of Thrones alumna undergoing a wardrobe test through the lens of the camera. Wearing the classic green tank top, black shorts and dark shades, Sophie’s silhouette is an obvious nod to the original video game from 1996. The post, aptly titled, "Get your artifacts out. Lara's on her way," confirms the production process is underway in full gear.

A split digital frontier

The jury may still be out on the vision, but the internet is as divided as ever on this one. Fans have praised the "classic-coded” look, but some corners of the internet wondered if the image is the work of AI itself, given the extremely polished finish on the wardrobe test shoot. Yet others, still reeling with the idea of a new Lara Croft, have found it difficult to shake their memories of Angelina Jolie’s iconographic performance from the 2000s.