Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star opposite Chiranjeevi in Mega 158, her fees shocks netizens

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to pair up with Chiranjeevi in Mega 158, which is her first Telugu film. Directed by Bobby Kolli, Mega 158 is a high-budget mass action drama, which has already created huge buzz among the fans. Chiranjeevi is all set to appear in a raw and intense form in the movie, and there is a buzz in the air that the presence of Aishwarya is going to be integral to the story. Chiranjeevi and Aishwarya's pairing has been a topic for a very long time, and many reports have already cropped up talking about her next big Telugu release.
There are rumours of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being paid more than 20 crores for Mega 158. There's a report of her demanding that her hotel and staff charges need to be taken care of when the shooting happens in Hyderabad. Once these demands are accepted, Aishwarya will be a part of this extravaganza, which is a milestone for her since she last acted alongside Nagarjuna in a special song, and never otherwise in a Telugu movie.
Mega 158 is expected to follow Chiranjeevi’s next release for the festival of Sankranti, titled Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Bobby Kolli, following the huge success of Waltair Veerayya, is expected to direct Chiranjeevi’s 158th film, as is the trust between the legend actor and the director. News is that the film is expected to be an emotional, rustic action drama that serves as a strong set to Chiranjeevi’s on-screen image.
Adding to the intrigue is the rumour that Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is set to be on board for Mega 158, which could uplift the film’s emotional and musical depth. The social networking sites are abuzz with talk on the heroine and the magnitude of the film.