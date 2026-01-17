Aman Gupta reveals a secret about Shark Tank India: Some Sharks pay to be on the show

The reality show Shark Tank has helped shape many small businesses, giving several business startups the funding and mentorship they need to reach new heights. But, here’s a secret: Did you know entrepreneurs give money to Shark Tank India to appear on the show? Aman Gupta, co-founder of BoAt, recently revealed this in an interview, and the statement has completely shocked the internet.

Entrepreneurs pay to become sharks on the show? Aman Gupta reveals in an interview

Shark Tank India, inspired by the American version, has become a major platform for budding entrepreneurs to enlarge their businesses. On the show, investors, called the sharks, invest in small businesses in exchange for equity. Aman Gupta, one of the original sharks and co-founder of BoAt, has been part of the show since the beginning. Following some questions about the show, Aman revealed one of the biggest inside stories and even claimed that the makers of the show might not like it very much.

He said, “I hope the Shark Tank India makers don’t scold me for saying this. I think you become a sponsor, and there are some sponsors of Shark Tank India who come”. Adding to this he said he has never paid any amount of money to be on the show, but some of the sharks do. He explained, “It’s been happening for the last few seasons. I don’t pay to be a shark, but some of them become sponsors and then come for a weekend.”