Meet the veterans and new entrants of Shark Tank India Season 5

The start-up culture is in full bloom in India and the advent of Shark Tank directly connected the business owners with the guiding investors. Its telecast also made the common people of the country aware of the hidden talents and genuine endeavours being taken to solve problems in the society. From focusing on sustainability to making life easier with high graded food products, deals were cracked over a variety of businesses. Now, as Shark Tank India enters its fifth season which will start airing soon, we take a quick look at the Sharks who will be seen in this season.
The makers of the show retained six of the past sharks while introducing several new ones across sectors this season. Here’s a look at all the sharks and their (approx.) net worth.
Aman Gupta: Known for his keen marketing mind, the co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt retains his place on the show. His estimated net worth is above 700 crores.
Namita Thapar: The executive director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals is known for her deep understanding of medical and wellness industry. She sits on a net worth estimated at 630+ crores.
Vineeta Singh: The CEO and co-founder of SUGAR cosmetics is not only a fitness conscious citizen but also knows to how combine technologically advancements with beauty formulae. Her net worth stands at approximately 300 crores.
Peyush Bansal: The genius behind the eye-wear brand Lenskart who even got Katrina Kaif as their ambassador stands at an approximate net worth of 600 crores. He is a much sought after Shark for his compassionate mind and support to newer businesses involving technology.
Anupam Mittal: Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and the People Group retain his chair in the upcoming season. Known for providing industry perspectives, market study and breakdown statistics, he sits at an empire worth 185 crores (approx.)
Ritesh Agarwal: Founder and CEO of OYO is perhaps the most soft-spoken, data driven and silently supporting Shark at an estimated net worth of 16,000 crores.
Kunal Bahl: Co-founder of Snapdeal gives good guidance when it comes to numbers and consumer market statistics. His net worth stands at around 900 crores (approx.)
Amit Jain: CEO and founder of CarDekho Group has been a recurring figure on the show for the past seasons. His estimated net worth is 2900 crores.
Viraj Bahl: If you love bottled sauces and seasonings then you must have heard of Veeba. The founder and managing director of this company is all set to give insights in the consumer market industry. His estimated net worth is above 200 crores.
Mohit Yadav: Former co-founder of skincare brand Minimalist is all set to join the season for the first time and give clarity about product-driven entrepreneurship. As of 2025, the brand has been acquired by Hindusthan Unilever at a significant amount of approximately 2955 crores which also boosts his personal net worth.
Shaily Mehrotra: CEO Fixderma which focuses on dermatology driven skincare has an estimated value of 185+ crores.
Hardik Kothiya: is the face of sustainability this season as the founder and managing director of Rayzon Solar. Considered in the list of India’s youngest billionaires’ his net worth is approximately a whopping 3900 + crores.
Kanika Tekriwal: The founder of JetSetGo Aviation is a new entrant to the show this season focusing on technology based luxury travel. Her net worth is approximately 420 crores.
Varun Alagh: CEO and co-founder of Honasa, the parent company of Mamaearth, he brings the expertise on product driven brand building. His wife and partner Ghazal Alagh had also been on the show in the previous seasons. His net worth is around 5900 crores.
Pratham Mittal: Founder of Masters’ Union and Tetr College of Business will be the Shark mentoring a newly introduced category this season. Given the alarming creative minds on campus, Shark Tank reaches out to the students and supports their start ups.
Shark Tank India will stream on SonyLiv from January 5, 2026 and air on Sony Entertainment Television.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.