Meet the veterans and new entrants of Shark Tank India Season 5

The makers of the show retained six of the past sharks while introducing several new ones across sectors this season. Here’s a look at all the sharks and their (approx.) net worth.

Aman Gupta: Known for his keen marketing mind, the co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt retains his place on the show. His estimated net worth is above 700 crores.

Namita Thapar: The executive director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals is known for her deep understanding of medical and wellness industry. She sits on a net worth estimated at 630+ crores.

Vineeta Singh: The CEO and co-founder of SUGAR cosmetics is not only a fitness conscious citizen but also knows to how combine technologically advancements with beauty formulae. Her net worth stands at approximately 300 crores.

Peyush Bansal: The genius behind the eye-wear brand Lenskart who even got Katrina Kaif as their ambassador stands at an approximate net worth of 600 crores. He is a much sought after Shark for his compassionate mind and support to newer businesses involving technology.

Anupam Mittal: Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and the People Group retain his chair in the upcoming season. Known for providing industry perspectives, market study and breakdown statistics, he sits at an empire worth 185 crores (approx.)