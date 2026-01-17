Nickelodeon star Kianna Underwood dies in accident

Tragedy has struck the entertainment community following the death of Kianna Underwood, ex-child star who is best known for her roles in Nickelodeon series All That, aged just 33 years old, after she was hit and killed by the wheels of a car in Brooklyn, in the Brownsville neighborhood.
As reported by the New York Police Department, this incident took place shortly before 7 am in the vicinity of Pitkin and Mother Gaston Boulevard. As per the reports, Kianna was crossing the road when she was hit by a Sedan. However, in a rather macabre twist, it appears that she was dragged by the car for almost two blocks before being left by the perpetrator, and she was declared dead by emergency responders. As of yet, there have been no arrests or leads in this case.
A bright start in Hollywood
Underwood hails from New York City. Her acting life began at the tender age of seven. She quickly became known to the generation of audiences, even starring and becoming widely recognised for her appearances in the live-action sketch series All That, which aired for an impressive eight seasons.
She was a voice actor as well, and famously portrayed Fuschia Glover for 23 episodes of the cartoon Little Bill. Her other works included the comedy film The 24 Hour Woman, Death of a Dynasty and the national tour of the stage musical Hairspray, which she portrayed as the character Little Inez.