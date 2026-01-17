Nickelodeon star Kianna Underwood dies in accident

Tragedy has struck the entertainment community following the death of Kianna Underwood, ex-child star who is best known for her roles in Nickelodeon series All That, aged just 33 years old, after she was hit and killed by the wheels of a car in Brooklyn, in the Brownsville neighborhood.

All That star Kianna Underwood passes away at 33

As reported by the New York Police Department, this incident took place shortly before 7 am in the vicinity of Pitkin and Mother Gaston Boulevard. As per the reports, Kianna was crossing the road when she was hit by a Sedan. However, in a rather macabre twist, it appears that she was dragged by the car for almost two blocks before being left by the perpetrator, and she was declared dead by emergency responders. As of yet, there have been no arrests or leads in this case.