Virat and Anushka's new land in Alibaug costs more than Rs 37 crores

Virat and Anushka's new land in Alibaug expanded the extensive real estate portfolio of the celebrity couple. The cricketer and actor has allegedly acquired more than five acres of land in the village of Zirad, near Awas Beach, in Alibaug, for the price of ₹37.86 crores. according to officially registered documents, this took place on January 13, accompanied by stamp duty of ₹2.27 crores and a registration charge of ₹30,000. Raigad district, known for its appeal as a second home for celebrities and businessmen from Mumbai, is the site of the new property.

Virat and Anushka's new land in Alibaug strengthens their business ventures

Virat and Anushka's new land in Alibaug consists two adjoining plots in Village Zirad, Gat Nos. 157 and 158, with an area of 21,010 square meters, translating to approximately 5.19 acres. Virat and Anushka Sharma's new property in Alibaug is quite remarkable in terms of size compared to other new land purchases made by celebrities in the coastal region in recent years. The selling party in this property deal is Sonali Amit Rajput, with Samira Land Assets Private Limited indicated.