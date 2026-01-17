Virat and Anushka's new land in Alibaug costs more than Rs 37 crores

Virat and Anushka's new land in Alibaug expanded the extensive real estate portfolio of the celebrity couple. The cricketer and actor has allegedly acquired more than five acres of land in the village of Zirad, near Awas Beach, in Alibaug, for the price of ₹37.86 crores. according to officially registered documents, this took place on January 13, accompanied by stamp duty of ₹2.27 crores and a registration charge of ₹30,000. Raigad district, known for its appeal as a second home for celebrities and businessmen from Mumbai, is the site of the new property.
Virat and Anushka's new land in Alibaug consists two adjoining plots in Village Zirad, Gat Nos. 157 and 158, with an area of 21,010 square meters, translating to approximately 5.19 acres. Virat and Anushka Sharma's new property in Alibaug is quite remarkable in terms of size compared to other new land purchases made by celebrities in the coastal region in recent years. The selling party in this property deal is Sonali Amit Rajput, with Samira Land Assets Private Limited indicated.
It is their second land purchase in the same area of Alibaug in four years. The pair has an existing property in Worli, Mumbai, a bungalow in Gurugram and another in Alibaug. This marks their second home location, which is close to Mumbai. Apart from owning high-end properties, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma invest in various other businesses, which are spread across fashion, food, technology, and insurance companies. Virat Kohli has interests in fashion labels like One8, which partners with Puma, and WROGN, and in Rage Coffee, Galactus Funware, Hyperice, and Sports Convo.
They also invest in other personal ventures, while the two invest in other business together like Blue Tribe, a plant-based meat company and Digit Insurance. The two got married in December 2017 in a wedding in Tuscany, Italy. They have two children, a daughter named Vamika, born in January 2021, and a son named Akaay, born in February 2024.