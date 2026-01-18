Luke Thompson's Indian connection goes viral during an interview for Bridgerton season 4

Talking further about fame, the actor revealed the reason he does not use Instagram. This is due to the addictive nature of social media. Though he is not on Instagram, he still gets to see the trending memes from the Bridgerton series. He remembered how he found it difficult to stop scrolling on TikTok when he was shooting the third series of Bridgerton.

Season 4 is set to delve into Benedict’s much-awaited story, pitting him against Sophie, played by Yerin Ha, with the narrative being a significant tonal shift for the show. As Netflix increases the show’s international presence, casting decisions and stories associated with the actors impact more heavily on viewer interaction.

Off-screen, Luke Thompson has also been making headlines. There are allegations that he is dating co-star Harriet Cains. This has been the subject of speculation ever since the two were seen snuggling at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Stars party. This happened on the 31st of January, 2024. Neither of the actors has commented on the allegations.