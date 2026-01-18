Perrie Edwards welcomes her second child with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

In a caption to share with her fans, the singer announced that they had named the child Alanis Valentine. Best wishes were not long in coming to her door from ex-band mates. Jade Thirlwall commented that she was thrilled for the whole family and that was also keen to meet the newborn child. Leigh-Anne Pinnock also commented, referring to the new baby as a perfect little angel.

The couple announced their pregnancy publicly for the first time in September of 2025. This was a video uploaded by Perrie herself, which was very creative and included her own song, If He Wanted to He Would from La La Room. In that video, Perrie Edwards was seen leaving with her back to the camera, wearing a cropped tee. The back of the shirt indicated that if a man wanted to do something, he would. Once she turned around, the message from the front of the shirt was that he had actually done that.

This happy milestone comes after Perrie has been open about the problems she faced with her reproductive health in the past. She recently appeared on the We Need to Talk podcast in August 2025, where she talked about her past miscarriages.