Shekhar Suman remembers his late son with an emotional post

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, January 17, 2026, Aayush shared a picture of his son from his childhood. He captioned the post writing, "Remembering my angel Aayush. Miss you ev [every] moment my baby. Life is incomplete without you. In a short span of time you gave us all so much happiness. we still haven't recovered from the tragedy of losing you. But you are in a better world with God and the fairies".

The heartfelt and emotional met with condolences and reassurances from fans and well-wishers. "He is in a better place smiling at all of you... I understand your emotions completely..", one user wrote in the comment section. "No words can describe your loss", another comment read.

Shekhar Suman has another son, 38-year-old Adhyayan Suman, an actor by profession. He celebrated his birthday a few days ago, on January 13, 2026, and his father made a sweet birthday post for his son.

Wishing his son a happy birthday, Shekhar wrote, "May this year mark a turning point in your life. You've worked tirelessly and persevered through challenges. Now it's time to reap the rewards. Remember, courage and determination pave the way to success. Don't let past setbacks define you; instead, let them guide you towards a brighter future. Every day brings a new chance to shape the life you want.Lots of love pagalzzzz from shekhu & podga".