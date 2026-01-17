Team Thimingalavetta mourns the death of Prashant Tamang, a star who never saw his dream unfold

“Stepping into Malayalam cinema, he approached the role with humility and intense preparation, eager to prove himself in an industry known for its discerning audiences and powerful storytelling. That he never lived to see the film’s release has added a heartbreaking poignancy to every conversation surrounding it,” said Gopan.

Produced by Sajimon, the film features an ensemble cast led by Anoop Menon, Baiju Santosh, and Kalabhavan Shajon, with Megha Thomas as the female lead. The supporting cast—Maniyanpilla Raju, Ramesh Pisharody, Kottayam Ramesh, Harisree Peradi, Kunjikrishnan Mash, and others—forms the backbone of a narrative that satirically captures the contradictions and ironies of contemporary Indian politics.

Set against a politically charged backdrop that mirrors the current electoral mood in Kerala, Thimingalavetta was crafted as a timely, thought-provoking entertainer. With cinematography by Ansar Shah, music composed by Jakes Bejoy and Bijibal, and crisp editing by Shyam Sasidharan, the film bears the stamp of meticulous teamwork, now forever tinged with sorrow.

For the crew, each frame featuring Prashant has become deeply personal, a reminder of an artist who gave his all and left too soon. As Thimingalavetta prepares to meet audiences, it will no longer be just a film release, as it will be a collective farewell, a silent salute to a performer whose final act which will now live only on screen.