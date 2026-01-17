Kyoto’s hair loss shrine: The unique spiritual site frequented by tourists and stylists alike

A recent viral video by travel vlogger Shervin Abdolhamidi shines a light on one of Japan’s most unusual spiritual destinations. Nestled deep in the serene Arashiyama bamboo forest in Kyoto is the Mikami Shrine, apparently the world's only spiritual site dedicated entirely to hair health and the cure for baldness.

The ritual of the strand at Mikami Shrine

While Kyoto is fabled for its golden temples and old-world geisha districts, Mikami serves as another kind of refuge. It has become a pilgrimage site for those battling thinning hair and receding hairlines, along with the general neuroses of hair loss. Visitors often make the trek of more than a mile through the picturesque outskirts of the city to register their prayers for a fuller head of hair.

The process of seeking divine intervention at Mikami is as specific as the shrine’s purpose. Abdolhamidi, whose Instagram footage brought the site to the attention of the world, described the peculiar ritual. "You buy a prayer envelope and then the priest cuts a small strand of your hair and puts it in the envelope," he said.