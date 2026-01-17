Four things most people get wrong about Intuitive Eating

In a world where wellness trends have been masquerading as diet trends, there has been a glimmer of hope for people sick and tired of counting calories: ‘Intuitive Eating’ or IE for short. The program was developed by two registered dietitians named Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch in 1995 and aims to help people change their attitude towards food altogether.

Common myths about Intuitive Eating

Nonetheless, as the trending concept on social media platforms has been IE, the guiding tenets of IE have been consistently misunderstood. Following are the four things most people do not know in regard to eating intuitively:

IE is not the ‘hunger and fullness’ diet

‘Eat when you are hungry and stop when you feel full’ is often mistakenly classified under IE because it is simple and, in fact, partly true. However, IE recognises the fact that there is more to eating than just listening to our bodies when they are hungry and when they feel full. Sometimes we eat because a birthday cake looks delicious, or because we have a long meeting and need to ‘fuel up’ even if we aren’t hungry yet. Reducing IE to a mechanical biological response turns it into just another restrictive rule.