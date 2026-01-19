Kangana Ranaut accuses AR Rahman of bias, recalls unpleasant experience with the composer

Amidst Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s ‘communal’ remark controversy, actress Kangana Ranaut recalled her ‘unpleasant’ experience with him during her directorial venture Emergency.

Kangana revealed that as she was making the film, she was extremely keen on narrating the script to AR Rahman; however, he refused to even meet her, claiming that he does not wish to be a part of a propaganda film.

Kangana’s post on Instagram Stories went like this, "Dear @arrahman ji, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you, I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you, forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don't want to be a part of a propaganda film. (sic)"

Kangana further pointed out that, contrary to the composer’s opinion, Emergency received a lot of praise from the critics. She added that even leaders from the opposition party sent her letters, praising the drama. As per the Queen actress, they lauded the balanced approach of the movie.