Marty Supreme co-star Kevin O’Leary gushes over Timothée Chalamet’s talent and humility
Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme is making a lot of waves on the internet, with fans praising the actor’s striking character depth. The film, set to release in India on January 23, has already gained significant momentum around the world. Adding to the buzz, co-star Kevin O’Leary has openly expressed his admiration for Timothée’s role and couldn't stop gushing over the same.
Timothée, who has been at the utter peak of his career, is only moving upwards with his talent and persona. With more recognition and awards, the man has secured himself as one of the finest young actors in the industry. Stating a similar appreciation, businessman Kevin O'Leary, who debuted in the film Marty Supreme, said what a pleasure it has been to have worked beside such a talent.
Speaking to a media publication, Kevin praised Timothée for his grounded personality and strong work ethic. He said, “He’s very well-grounded. He’s a very normal guy,” Talking about the same, he also shared that he has met Timothée’s mother and spent time with her in New York, describing the experience as immensely fun and positive. He added, “I’ve met his mother. I hung out with her in New York. We had a great time. He is focused on work, and he doesn’t screw around until he’s got it nailed down.”
Although the stardom of the actor has reached its highest heights, things haven’t changed for him. Kevin describes Timothée as a humble person who is not defined by fame but talent. Sharing the same he added, “He hasn’t let any of the stardom stuff affect him at all. He’s the same guy I met at the beginning. Eight months later, he’s the same guy,"
The world got to know a little bit more about Timothée as well when Kevin shared some minute fun details. He explained method acting is Timothée’s thing and he does it the absolute best. Also both of them are big on watches and their love matches for the same. He said, “He’s a big watch guy. So am I. We have a lot of fun with watches … we talk about watches all the time”.
The movie Marty Supreme which is set to release in India later this week, has already made Timothée a double award-winner on its release last Christmas in the US. It secured him Best Actor at both the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.