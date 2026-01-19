Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her Japanese speaking skills as she addresses her admirers in Tokyo

Actress Rashmika Mandanna accompanied Allu Arjun to Japan as their blockbuster hit Pushpa 2: The Rule released in the country on January 16.

Rashmika Mandanna wows with her Japanese skills!

While she was there, Rashmika decided to flaunt her Japanese speaking skills.

In a video uploaded by the actress on social media, she can be seen addressing a gathering in Japanese, something she had admittedly prepared for them specially.

Expressing her gratitude for all the love showered upon her during the visit, Rashmika penned on her IG, "Japan… you always make my heart feel so full...The warmth, the love, the kindness in the crowd.. it never changes. Every time I’m here, I leave with more gratitude than I came with (sic)".

Rashmika was bombarded with letters and gifts during her visit to Japan.

An overwhelmed Rashmika decided to bring all of them back home with her.