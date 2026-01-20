Meghan Markle’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ won’t return for third season on Netflix

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, had returned to the screen in March 2025 when she released her cooking series, With Love, Meghan on Netflix. The series saw Meghan experiment with different recipes as she learned from two celebrity chefs.
However, the show did not fare well with viewers finding the jokes cringe and the content flat. The viewership further dropped for the second season which released in August 2025. Now, according to reports, the show will not return for a third season and we can all see why.
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's cooking and lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, will not be renewed by Netflix for a third season after underwhelming two seasons and a holiday special in 2025.
The second season of With Love, Meghan which had been streaming on Netflix failed to secure a place in the Top 10 shows on the streaming platform in the United States.
In the first six months since the premiere of the show, it garnered around 5.3 million views and was not even in the global top 300 Netflix programs at certain points in time.
According to an insider, while some holiday specials are in the running, there is "nothing in the works yet" for a third season of the series. Moreover, Meghan is more focused on her brans, As Ever which she wants to grow.
As Ever specialises in jams, wines, honey, candles and other home products, that have attracted interest. Now, the Duchess wants to make the brand global, with "bite-sized" forms across social media. She has planned a detail expansion of her online business beyond the US.