Meghan Markle’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ won’t return for third season on Netflix

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, had returned to the screen in March 2025 when she released her cooking series, With Love, Meghan on Netflix. The series saw Meghan experiment with different recipes as she learned from two celebrity chefs.

However, the show did not fare well with viewers finding the jokes cringe and the content flat. The viewership further dropped for the second season which released in August 2025. Now, according to reports, the show will not return for a third season and we can all see why.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's cooking and lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, will not be renewed by Netflix for a third season after underwhelming two seasons and a holiday special in 2025.