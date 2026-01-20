Shah Rukh Khan meets Katy Perry, Millie Bobby Brown, fans react

One comment under an X post read, "MILLIE AND SHARUKH in one picture? Pinch me". "srk and katy in the same frame, both my favs of all time", another comment read. One fan wrote, "SRK being the most famous and the permanent celebrity in these kind of events BTW SRK x Millie Bobby Brown SRK x Squid Game cast". "what in the world of crossovers", one more fan said.

Moreover, Lee Jung- jae took to his Instagram and posted a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan expressing his joy. "Honoured to be with a respected icon Mr. @iamsrk", he captioned the picture.

The crossovers have definitely gotten the internet excited as SRK posed alongside the stars. His years of dedication to his craft have made him into a global name with his reputation reaching the extreme corners of the world.

Shah Rukh Khan has a very interesting project lined up. He his shooting for King, where he is starring alongside Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter, Suhana Khan. The movie is being directed by Siddharth Anand.