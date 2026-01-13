Cinema

Akshay Oberoi on joining Shah Rukh Khan’s King: A dream fulfilled

Akshay Oberoi reflects on the honour of working with Shah Rukh Khan in King
Joining Shah Rukh Khan's King: Akshay Oberoi's career milestone
Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is currently associated with Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film King, has shared his thoughts on being part of one of the superstar’s biggest projects. For Akshay, the experience goes far beyond collaboration, it marks a deeply personal milestone and the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream.

Shah Rukh Khan is not just a superstar, he is an institution in himself. His discipline, humility, and professionalism are truly unmatched, and it’s unbelievable how grounded he remains even after decades of ruling hearts across the globe.
— Akshay Oberoi

Speaking about what it means to work on a film led by Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay shares, “Being part of a Shah Rukh Khan film genuinely feels like a dream come true. As an actor who has grown up watching his films, admiring his journey, and being inspired by his incredible body of work, just being associated with one of his projects is incredibly special.”

Talking about the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Oberoi adds, “Shah Rukh Khan is not just a superstar, he is an institution in himself. His discipline, humility, and professionalism are truly unmatched, and it’s unbelievable how grounded he remains even after decades of ruling hearts across the globe.”

As an actor who has grown up watching his (Shah Rukh Khan’s) films, admiring his journey, and being inspired by his incredible body of work, just being associated with one of his projects is incredibly special.
— Akshay Oberoi

He continues, “Working on a project headlined by Shah Rukh Khan holds immense value for me. This is one of his biggest films, and to be part of that world, to witness the scale, the energy, and the commitment that goes into creating something of this magnitude, is a huge learning experience. His contribution to cinema over the past several decades is phenomenal, and being connected to that legacy, even in a small way, feels extremely rewarding. It motivates you to raise your own standards and give your absolute best.”

Akshay Oberoi, considers King a significant moment in his career. Being associated with a Shah Rukh Khan project has reaffirmed his belief in the power of perseverance, passion, and respect for the craft, values that SRK continues to embody effortlessly.

