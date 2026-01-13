Akshay Oberoi on joining Shah Rukh Khan’s King: A dream fulfilled

He continues, “Working on a project headlined by Shah Rukh Khan holds immense value for me. This is one of his biggest films, and to be part of that world, to witness the scale, the energy, and the commitment that goes into creating something of this magnitude, is a huge learning experience. His contribution to cinema over the past several decades is phenomenal, and being connected to that legacy, even in a small way, feels extremely rewarding. It motivates you to raise your own standards and give your absolute best.”

Akshay Oberoi, considers King a significant moment in his career. Being associated with a Shah Rukh Khan project has reaffirmed his belief in the power of perseverance, passion, and respect for the craft, values that SRK continues to embody effortlessly.