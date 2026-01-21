French Montana reveals how he connected with his fiancée, Princess of Dubai Sheikha Mahra

In a whirlwind romance that has left both the hip-hop community and royal families abuzz, Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and Sheikha Mahra bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Princess of Dubai, have now officially announced their engagement.

How did French Montana connect with Princess of Dubai Sheikha Mahra?

The 41-year-old rapper recently dished about the unusual beginning of their relationship on the Joe and Jada podcast. French confessed that he was initially impressed by the Princess’ "guts" when she made international headlines in July 2024. In a viral Instagram post, the 31-year-old royal announced the end of her marriage to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum by using the ‘triple talaq’ tradition, as she wrote: "I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you."

"I’m like, ‘I like her.’ Because it takes a lot of guts to throw that up," French said with hosts Fat Joe and Jadakiss. Shortly after seeing the post while in the United Arab Emirates, French had a mutual connection reach out to her on his behalf.