French Montana reveals how he connected with his fiancée, Princess of Dubai Sheikha Mahra

In a whirlwind romance that has left both the hip-hop community and royal families abuzz, Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and Sheikha Mahra bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Princess of Dubai, have now officially announced their engagement.
The 41-year-old rapper recently dished about the unusual beginning of their relationship on the Joe and Jada podcast. French confessed that he was initially impressed by the Princess’ "guts" when she made international headlines in July 2024. In a viral Instagram post, the 31-year-old royal announced the end of her marriage to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum by using the ‘triple talaq’ tradition, as she wrote: "I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you."
"I’m like, ‘I like her.’ Because it takes a lot of guts to throw that up," French said with hosts Fat Joe and Jadakiss. Shortly after seeing the post while in the United Arab Emirates, French had a mutual connection reach out to her on his behalf.
The couple first raised dating rumors in October 2024 when they were seen together in Dubai. The relationship reached its culmination in a romantic proposal during Paris Fashion Week in June 2025, just after French made his debut for the brand 3.PARADIS.
French went all out for the occasion, gifting the Princess with a specially crafted 11.53-carat emerald-cut diamond ring. Estimated to be worth $1.1 million or £870,000, the unique piece was created by celebrity jeweler Eric the Jeweler of Mavani & Co.
This is a new beginning for both celebrities. Sheikha Mahra, known for her charity work and love for horses, has a young daughter with her ex-husband. French is also a father to his 16-year-old son, Kruz. According to representatives of the couple, both families are ‘excited and supportive’ of the relationship. Although the date has not been announced yet, the wedding is expected to be a lavish affair that will bridge the two worlds of international rap music and Emirati royalty.