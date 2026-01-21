Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter's dating rumours surfaces after SNL's after-party appearance

Recent sightings in New York City have reignited the public’s interest in the Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter’s dating rumours. On January 18, 2026, both actors were spotted at the after-party of Finn Wolfhard’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. But the Espresso singer and the Stranger Things actor arrived at the event separately.
The rumours about the couple began in October 2025 at the Austin City Limits music festival in Texas. Sabrina was performing at the festival as part of her Short n’ Sweet Tour when she invited Joe on stage to be a part of her show. But she jokingly arrested the 33-year-old actor with a pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs during her performance of the song Juno. Videos of the encounter quickly surfaced on social media sites.
The two celebrities displayed their styles at the recent SNL after-party. Sabrina wore a glamorous floor-length black coat that had fuzzy trim on the collar and sleeves. She wore the coat with a pair of white platform heels. Joe wore a casual outfit, consisting of a black leather jacket with orange details, a white button-down shirt, and gray jeans. Other cast members from Stranger Things who attended the party include Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.
Both Joe and Sabrina have always kept their personal lives under wraps. Joes most high-profile relationship has been with actress Maika Monroe, which concluded in 2022. Sabrina has been rumored to have had relationships with several big names, including Shawn Mendes, Griffin Gluck, and Bradley Steven Perry and Barry Keoghan. However, despite the increasing public interest and sightings, neither of the stars has made any comments.