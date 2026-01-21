Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter's dating rumours surfaces after SNL's after-party appearance

Recent sightings in New York City have reignited the public’s interest in the Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter’s dating rumours. On January 18, 2026, both actors were spotted at the after-party of Finn Wolfhard’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. But the Espresso singer and the Stranger Things actor arrived at the event separately.

The origins of the connection between Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter

The rumours about the couple began in October 2025 at the Austin City Limits music festival in Texas. Sabrina was performing at the festival as part of her Short n’ Sweet Tour when she invited Joe on stage to be a part of her show. But she jokingly arrested the 33-year-old actor with a pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs during her performance of the song Juno. Videos of the encounter quickly surfaced on social media sites.