Chris Noth claims Sarah Jessica Parker cut ties after 2021 allegations

Mr Big aka Chris Noth has said his long-standing friendship with Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker ended after the sexual assault allegations made against him in late 2021.
In a recent interview, the actor said he was hurt by how Sarah and their fellow cast members from Sex and the City, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released a statement to the allegations without contacting him privately. He said he expected a phone call before a statement was issued.
From Sarah’s side, the move was textbook Hollywood crisis management. She was fronting a reboot, protecting a legacy, and navigating a cultural moment where silence is interpreted as complicity. For Chris, it felt like a betrayal. He’s gone so far as to describe it as “brand management,” a phrase that lands with particular sting in an industry where personal relationships are often indistinguishable from professional alliances. Chris was written out of And Just Like That…, his iconic character dispatched early, the franchise making it very clear it could—and would—go on without him.
Years later, Chris is revisiting the wound, and everyone has largely moved on. Sarah hasn’t responded, and she doesn’t need to, because silence is doing the work. There’s also something deeply Sex and the City about this because friendships are being tested, lines are being drawn, and loyalty being weighed against reputation. There's the uncomfortable truth that in Hollywood, friendship is conditional, and survival often means choosing the story that least threatens your future.
The actor recently drew renewed attention after appearing to “like” a critical comment about Parker on social media, a move he later dismissed as insignificant. His recent social media missteps haven’t helped his case. The breakdown of Chris’ relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker brings renewed attention to the lasting impact of the 2021 allegations, which reshaped both his career and his ties to one of television’s most recognisable franchises.
