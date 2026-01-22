Chris Noth claims Sarah Jessica Parker cut ties after 2021 allegations

Mr Big aka Chris Noth has said his long-standing friendship with Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker ended after the sexual assault allegations made against him in late 2021.

In a recent interview, the actor said he was hurt by how Sarah and their fellow cast members from Sex and the City, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released a statement to the allegations without contacting him privately. He said he expected a phone call before a statement was issued.

From Sarah’s side, the move was textbook Hollywood crisis management. She was fronting a reboot, protecting a legacy, and navigating a cultural moment where silence is interpreted as complicity. For Chris, it felt like a betrayal. He’s gone so far as to describe it as “brand management,” a phrase that lands with particular sting in an industry where personal relationships are often indistinguishable from professional alliances. Chris was written out of And Just Like That…, his iconic character dispatched early, the franchise making it very clear it could—and would—go on without him.