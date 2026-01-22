Golmaal star Rimi Sen works in Dubai real estate! 'Better than keeping money in FDs...'

Rimi spoke about Dubai being a welcoming city to her in an interview with Buildcaps Real Estate LLC. She continues by highlighting that almost 95% of the population is composed of foreign nationals, and the remaining are Emiratis. Rimi adds that the city provides an opportunity for people from all backgrounds. This can be attributed to the presence of different religious bases because of the concern for a good life.

She has also compared India’s system to that of Dubai. She thinks it is quite difficult to do business in India because of constant changes in policies, high taxes, and complex regulations. On the contrary, Dubai has clear policies that guide professionals to grow rather than face uncertain situations.

Talking specifically about the property industry, Rimi said, the reason why the property industry is functioning smoothly is because of discipline and rules. Everyone has a role to play, whether it is a developer, a realtor, or a realtor agency, and there is a structured system for everything. Rimi also said the property market in Dubai is growing and investing on it is much better than fixed deposits!

Rimi Sen also spoke about her experience in the world of Bollywood. As she said, the life of female stars is short in this male-dominated industry, where male superstars have been at the top for many years. She said, “Aaj bhi Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan raj karte hain wahan pe itne saalon se.” Having all of this information, Rimi revealed that she had earlier planned to earn well from acting, events, and then proceed with the others.